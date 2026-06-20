Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has sharply responded to renewed criticism from US President Donald Trump after he questioned her popularity and repeated claims that she repeatedly asked to take a photo with him.

In a post on social media, Trump said Meloni was “doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity” and criticised her position on US efforts to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Meloni answered in a statement published on Instagram, describing Trump’s remarks as “constant, unprovoked attacks” and calling them “senseless”.

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Addressing the criticism directly, she said her popularity did not depend on her relationship with the US president.

“As for my popularity, being your friend has certainly not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you,” Meloni said.

“My popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.”

Trump also accused the Italian government of creating logistical difficulties by preventing the US military from using Italian air facilities for operations linked to Iran.

Meloni defended her government’s position and said Italy continued to respect agreements governing the use of military bases.

“The use of Italian bases is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am prime minister,” she said.

The exchange followed an earlier disagreement during the G7 summit in France. Trump claimed in an interview with Italian broadcaster La7 that Meloni had repeatedly asked for a photograph with him.

Meloni rejected the allegation and said she was surprised by the comments.

“I don’t know why the US president behaves this way towards allies,” she said.

“But there is one thing he needs to remember: neither I nor Italy ever beg.”

The public dispute reflects growing tensions between Rome and Washington following US military action involving Iran this year.

Despite previously maintaining a close political relationship, recent exchanges suggest increasing strain between the two leaders.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has since cancelled a planned visit to the United States.