By: Asma Irfan

As I sipped my morning coffee on a random Sunday, while looking out of the window at the golden haze of the June summers. June- That time of the year when you look back to the past six month to count what is achieved and what remains. Goals- need motivation and staying motivated needs inspiration. I approached to pen down my thoughts and deemed upon the time span from learning to hold the pen from my father’s hands to tapping my fingers on the keyboard. Time Flies. I murmured! I had a look at the calendar and it marked June the 7th, his birthday. Not that I need to look at those blocks to remember this, but instead doing the math of the coming half I started weaving words for the most beloved, honest, brave yet most kind man I have ever seen- My Father! The Man I took over the legacy of being a writer from. From learning to write the alphabets to weaving verses, From learning the language fundamentals from him to master them, From being influenced by his five daily prayers to pattern praying regularly, From urging him to write me some poetry to pen down the ballads myself, From taking inspiration of his unshaken faith to practice gratitude, From inheriting his literary inclination to buy books for him, From waiting him to bring my birthday cake to buy him one on his day, From insisting him for a flower of that tulip tree outside his office to this day, there’s so much I owe to him. A father’s cognitive discipline lays a powerful belief in sustained consistency for his daughter. He as a role model instills self-reliance and growth mindset in personal as well as professional spheres. His kind support helps a daughter to determine her academic aims and professional goals. Though, in our social norms his love and kindness gets overshadowed in the presence of mothers and we unintentionally pour down more love to our mothers. A father’s sacrifice is the most unsung, unpraised and unnoticed. Father’s day is around the corner. Let’s show gratitude to the gardeners of our souls who nurtured us to bloom through their entire life. May the Almighty keep us under their kind shadow always. May our safest place be always their hands and may they keep pouring their blessings upon us. As emphasized by our religion the dua of a father holds immense powers and is equivalent to the dua of a prophet for his ummah.

Happy Father’s Day! Dedicated to my beloved father. asma.syedaa@gmail.com