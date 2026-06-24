Karachi: Swiss companies operating in Pakistan are continuing to support the country’s economic development through long-term investment, innovation, and professional expertise, reflecting strong and enduring business relations between Switzerland and Pakistan.

Last week, a delegation from the Swiss Embassy, led by Deputy Head of Mission Marius Stucki, visited several Swiss-affiliated companies in Karachi and met representatives of the Swiss Business Council to review business activity and engagement in the local market.

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The delegation visited SICPA, Archroma, SGS, Givaudan, and Habib Metropolitan Bank, where discussions focused on business growth, operational priorities, and contributions to Pakistan’s economy.

According to the delegation, Swiss companies across different sectors demonstrated a continued commitment to maintaining high professional standards, advancing innovation, and supporting the development of local talent.

The visit also highlighted the confidence Swiss businesses continue to place in Pakistan’s long-term economic potential and their role in strengthening commercial cooperation between the two countries.

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Representatives emphasised that sustained investment and knowledge-sharing remain important drivers in building economic resilience and creating opportunities for future growth.