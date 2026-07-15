Walee Acquisition: Walee Signs World Champion 4Thrives in South Asia’s Biggest PUBG Mobile Team Deal

The Walee Acquisition of reigning PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) 2026 champions 4Thrives marks the largest team acquisition in South Asian PUBG Mobile history, as the Pakistani esports organization expands its footprint in competitive gaming.

Walee announced the signing of 4Thrives ahead of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026 in Paris, where the world champions will compete on the global stage. The acquisition, supported by Quick TopUps and BigBaat, reflects the company’s strategy to strengthen Pakistan’s esports ecosystem through long-term investment in talent, technology and digital entertainment.

The move builds on Walee’s growing presence in sports and digital media. After expanding through strategic partnerships and community-focused initiatives in traditional sports, the company has accelerated its investment in esports, one of the world’s fastest-growing entertainment industries.

Fresh from their PMGO 2026 title, 4Thrives secured a place at the Esports World Cup after emerging as one of the world’s top PUBG Mobile teams. Their championship victory established the squad as one of South Asia’s most successful esports organizations.

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A Walee spokesperson said the acquisition demonstrates the company’s confidence in the future of esports and the exceptional talent emerging from the region.

“We’ve spent years building communities around sports, entertainment and digital content. Bringing 4Thrives into our ecosystem is the next step as we continue investing in talent, platforms and opportunities that can elevate Pakistan’s presence on the global esports stage,” the spokesperson said.

The partnership also integrates Walee’s broader digital ecosystem. Quick TopUps will offer gamers exclusive rewards, promotions and community experiences, while BigBaat will engage fans through original content, live streams, behind-the-scenes coverage and interactive campaigns.

A representative of 4Thrives described the PMGO title as a defining achievement and said the partnership would help the team prepare for the biggest tournament of its career.

“Winning PMGO was a defining moment, but our journey is far from over. We’re excited to begin this new chapter with Walee, Quick TopUps and BigBaat as we continue representing our fans and South Asia on the world stage,” the representative said.

As preparations for the Esports World Cup 2026 continue, 4Thrives Walee will enter the tournament carrying the momentum of a world championship while showcasing the rapid growth and global ambitions of Pakistan’s esports industry.

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