Loralai Economy could generate $1bn annually with reforms, says Mian Zahid Hussain

Loralai Economy has the potential to generate up to $1 billion in annual economic activity if authorities improve security, infrastructure and industrial development, according to Mian Zahid Hussain, President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Mr Hussain said Loralai possesses significant opportunities in agriculture, horticulture, livestock, mining and interprovincial trade. However, he said inadequate security, water and electricity shortages, weak transport infrastructure, limited processing facilities and a shortage of skilled workers continue to restrict the district’s economic growth.

He stressed that sustainable peace and secure trade routes remain essential for attracting investment and supporting industrial expansion, calling for economic planning and security measures to be integrated.

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Mr Hussain said Loralai covers 3,785 square kilometres and has a population of about 272,000, with nearly 78% living in rural areas. He added that the district’s economy depends largely on horticulture, livestock, mining and trade along the N-70 National Highway, which links Balochistan with Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afghanistan and Central Asian markets.

He noted that more than 62% of Loralai’s population is under the age of 20 and described its young workforce as a valuable economic asset if provided with education, vocational training and employment opportunities. He called for technical training programmes in digital skills, mining machinery, solar technology, food processing, heavy transport and women’s vocational development.

Mr Hussain highlighted the district’s production of olives, almonds, apples and apricots, noting that Loralai olive oil won a silver award at the 2025 New York International Olive Oil Competition. He said farmers still struggle to secure better prices because of inadequate cold storage, grading, packaging, certification, branding and transport facilities.

He proposed establishing an integrated agro-processing zone with cold-chain infrastructure, fruit-drying facilities, olive oil extraction plants and internationally certified packaging centres to reduce post-harvest losses, increase farmers’ incomes and create new jobs.

The business leader also said Loralai’s reserves of fluorite, marble, coal and other minerals remain underutilised because most raw materials leave the district without processing. He called for investment in fluorite processing plants, marble cutting and polishing units, mineral grading facilities and the early completion of the proposed Marble City and mineral-processing cluster.

Mr Hussain urged the government to allocate a fair share of mineral royalties to improve roads, hospitals, schools, water supply systems and safety standards for mine workers.

He also called for stronger law enforcement, recommending a Safe City project, CCTV surveillance, coordinated checkpoints along the N-70 National Highway, rapid-response units and better digital communication between police and the Levies Force to improve security and protect commercial activity.

Addressing water shortages, he recommended expanding drip irrigation, rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge reservoirs and efficient irrigation systems, while introducing regulations to manage groundwater extraction through solar-powered tube wells.

Mr Hussain further proposed appointing a District Economic Commissioner to coordinate development efforts between the district administration, law enforcement agencies, the provincial government, FPCCI, financial institutions and private investors.

He said stronger governance, modern infrastructure, value-added industries and greater local participation could transform Loralai into a leading agricultural, mining, trade and export hub for Pakistan.

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