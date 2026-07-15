July 15, 2026

Engineered Time book showcases Pakistan’s classic car heritage

Web Desk July 15, 2026

Pakistan’s first photography book dedicated to antique cars launches in Karachi, celebrating collectors and automotive history.

Classic and antique cars displayed during the launch of the Engineered Time photography book at the National Academy of Performing Arts in Karachi.

Guests attend the launch of the Engineered Time coffee table book in Karachi.

Engineered Time, Pakistan’s first photography-based coffee table book dedicated to antique cars, was launched in Karachi by Antique Cars, the country’s first online museum for classic automobiles.

The launch ceremony took place at the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), housed in the historic Hindu Gymkhana building, where guests from across the city attended the private event. Organisers displayed around 20 classic and antique vehicles, ranging from century-old models to modern-day classics, creating a museum-style exhibition to mark the occasion.

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The publication features a collection of antique cars owned by Pakistani collectors and presents them through the photography of automotive photographer Efrah Shaukat. The book highlights Pakistan’s classic car heritage while documenting vehicles that have been carefully preserved and restored by enthusiasts across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Antique Cars founder Shoaib Qureshy said the book pays tribute to collectors, restorers, mechanics and others who continue to preserve historically significant vehicles despite the challenges involved.

He said their dedication has helped keep Pakistan’s automotive heritage alive, adding that the publication celebrates the country’s passion for classic automobiles, history, culture and craftsmanship.

The limited-edition coffee table book is available for purchase through the Antique Cars website.

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