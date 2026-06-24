Karachi: Senior Pakistani artist Aliya Faizi was celebrated on her birthday and received a Certificate of Appreciation during the Lifestyle Committee exhibition held at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

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The certificate was presented by renowned artist and social worker Jimmy Fali in recognition of Aliya Faizi’s participation in the exhibition as Guest of Honour.

The event was also attended by Dr Anwar Usman, Convenor of the FPCCI Lifestyle Committee, alongside members of the artistic and business communities.

Participants acknowledged Aliya Faizi’s contribution to Pakistan’s cultural landscape and recognised her continued support for artistic initiatives and community engagement.

Guests extended their best wishes to Aliya Faizi, expressing hopes for her continued health, happiness, and future achievements.