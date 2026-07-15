July 15, 2026

Pakistan-US Trade: FPCCI Marks US Independence Anniversary with Call for Stronger Economic Ties

Web Desk July 15, 2026

Business leaders and US Consul General Stetson Sanders highlight deeper trade, investment and people-to-people cooperation during a ceremony in Lahore.

US Consul General Stetson Sanders and FPCCI leaders at the US Independence anniversary ceremony in Lahore.

FPCCI hosts a ceremony in Lahore to celebrate the 250th anniversary of US Independence.

The Pakistan-US Trade partnership took center stage as the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) hosted a ceremony at its Regional Office in Lahore to commemorate the 250th Anniversary of the Independence of the United States of America.

US Consul General in Lahore Stetson Sanders attended the event as the chief guest and planted a tree to symbolize the enduring friendship and long-standing partnership between Pakistan and the United States.

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Speaking at the ceremony, FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh stressed the need to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, technology, innovation, education and private-sector collaboration. He said stronger economic engagement would create new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Stetson Sanders praised FPCCI for its continued efforts to strengthen commercial relations between Pakistan and the United States. He said lasting people-to-people connections remain the cornerstone of a strong and sustainable bilateral partnership.

Zaki Aijaz, Regional Chairman and Vice President of FPCCI, and S. M. Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG), also addressed the gathering. They reaffirmed FPCCI’s commitment to promoting trade delegations, investment forums, business-to-business networking and strategic partnerships to enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

Representatives from trade chambers and associations, members of the FPCCI Executive Committee and General Body, leading business figures, and members of the diplomatic and business community attended the event. Participants reiterated their shared commitment to strengthening trade, investment and broader economic ties between Pakistan and the United States.

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