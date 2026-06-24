Karachi: The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has launched an inquiry into the alleged circulation of false and misleading content targeting easypaisa bank limited across social media and digital platforms over the past two weeks.

The complaint was submitted by Naresh Kumar Aruwani, Head of Country Litigation at easypaisa bank limited, requesting legal action against individuals accused of creating and amplifying content intended to undermine public confidence in the institution.

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Commenting on the development, Aruwani said the deliberate spread of false information against a regulated financial institution could affect not only the organisation but also confidence in Pakistan’s wider banking sector. He stated that easypaisa remains financially stable and fully operational and expressed confidence that authorities would take appropriate legal action.

According to available information, the inquiry has been assigned to a senior NCCIA officer, who has initiated proceedings under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016, to identify those involved in producing and distributing the disputed content.

The complaint alleges that certain influencers and digital content creators shared exaggerated and misleading claims regarding the bank’s financial condition and operational continuity. It further claims that the content encouraged customers to withdraw funds and contributed to unnecessary public concern.

easypaisa bank limited rejected the allegations and described the circulating claims as false, baseless, and misleading. The bank stated that its services remain fully operational and that customer funds remain secure.

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The institution said that while some digital services experienced temporary technical disruptions during the relevant period, the issue was operational, resolved promptly, and did not affect deposits or financial stability.

As Pakistan’s first mobile wallet launched in 2008 and now one of the country’s leading digital banking platforms regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan, easypaisa said it continues to serve more than 60 million registered users while maintaining its focus on financial inclusion, customer protection, and operational resilience.

The bank urged customers to rely only on official communications and verified regulatory announcements while reaffirming its commitment to protecting customer interests and pursuing legal remedies against misinformation.