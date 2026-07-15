Tom Fletcher: Fahd Haroon Attends Reception Honouring UN Humanitarian Chief in Islamabad

Senior government officials, diplomats and business leaders gather to welcome visiting UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher at a reception hosted by the UN Resident Coordinator.

Tom Fletcher, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, was honoured at a reception hosted by UN Resident Coordinator Mohamed Yahya, bringing together senior Pakistani officials, diplomats and prominent members of the business community.

Among the distinguished guests was Fahd Haroon, Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media. Minister of State for Law Aqeel Malik also attended the event alongside members of the diplomatic corps.

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The reception welcomed several foreign envoys, including British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg von Linde, Czech Ambassador Ladislav Steinhübel, and French Ambassador Nicolas Galey.

Prominent business personalities, including Murtaza Hashwani, Misbah Khar, Adnan Pasha, and other distinguished guests, also attended the gathering.

The event reflected the strong engagement between Pakistan, the United Nations and the international diplomatic community on humanitarian cooperation and global development initiatives.

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