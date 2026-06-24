Karachi: A delegation from the Orangi Traders Association, led by Senior Vice President Abdul Qadir Shekhani, held a detailed meeting with SSP Kemari Shangar Malik to discuss challenges facing the business community, the law and order situation, and security preparations ahead of Ashura.

The delegation included Zain Shekhani, Mehmood Sehtoo, Noman Tunio, and Hafiz Abdul Aziz Bhatti.

During the meeting, Abdul Qadir Shekhani highlighted concerns affecting traders and commercial activity across the area. He said that business operations continue to face disruption due to street crime and stressed that improved law and order remains essential for economic stability.

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The delegation also raised concerns about security arrangements during Muharram-ul-Haram, particularly for Ashura. Members requested stronger protection measures for markets, procession routes, and commercial centres to ensure business activities continue safely.

SSP Kemari Shangar Malik listened to the concerns presented by the delegation and assured traders of full cooperation. He said the protection of citizens and the business community remains a top priority for the police.

He added that authorities would strengthen patrolling, increase picketing, and improve coordination during Ashura to maintain security and support uninterrupted business operations.

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The delegation thanked SSP Kemari for his positive response and welcomed assurances of timely action on the issues discussed.