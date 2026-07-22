July 22, 2026

Jamal Akbar: Renowned Singer Jamal Akbar Passes Away

Web Desk July 22, 2026

Family requests prayers as funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Portrait of Pakistani singer Jamal Akbar.

Pakistani singer Jamal Akbar has passed away.

Jamal Akbar has passed away, leaving his family, friends, and admirers in mourning. The news of his death has saddened members of the music community and those who appreciated his contributions as a singer.

The family has requested special prayers for the departed soul and asked well-wishers to remember him in their prayers during this difficult time. Funeral prayer (Namaz-e-Janazah) details have not yet been announced and will be shared later.

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May Allah Almighty grant Jamal Akbar the highest place in Jannah and give patience and strength to his family and loved ones. Ameen.

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