Balochistan Operation: Security Forces Kill 10 Militants in Surab and Mastung Operations

Military says two suspected female suicide bombers and a facilitator were arrested during intelligence-based operations in Balochistan.

Balochistan Operation resulted in the deaths of 10 suspected militants during a series of intelligence-based operations carried out by Pakistan’s security forces in Surab and Mastung districts, the military said on Wednesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the joint operations took place over the past 48 hours as part of an ongoing campaign against militant groups operating in Balochistan.

The military said security forces killed seven suspected militants in Surab after engaging their positions. In a separate operation in Mastung, troops killed three more suspected militants.

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ISPR also said security forces arrested two suspected female suicide bombers and a facilitator during the Mastung operation. The military identified those detained as belonging to what it described as the Indian-sponsored group “Fitna al Hindustan.”

Security forces recovered weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices from the sites of the operations, according to the statement.

The military said clearance operations remain under way to locate and eliminate any remaining militants in the area.

ISPR added that Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue counter-terrorism operations under the Azm-e-Istehkam strategy, approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan, to combat what it described as foreign-sponsored terrorism.

The claims made by the military regarding the identity and affiliation of the militants have not been independently verified.

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