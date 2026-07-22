Pakistan Pavilion: TDAP Debuts at Food & Drinks Malaysia by SIAL 2026 to Boost ASEAN Trade

Visitors explore the Pakistan Pavilion at Food & Drinks Malaysia by SIAL 2026 in Kuala Lumpur.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan showcases leading food and beverage exporters in Kuala Lumpur, aiming to expand exports and strengthen commercial ties across the ASEAN market.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), under the Ministry of Commerce, marked its first-ever participation in Food & Drinks Malaysia by SIAL 2026, opening a dedicated Pakistan Pavilion to promote the country’s food and beverage exports in the ASEAN region.

Held from 21 to 23 July 2026 at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur, the international exhibition brought together global food industry stakeholders, providing Pakistani exporters with an opportunity to expand their presence in Southeast Asian markets.

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The Pakistan Pavilion featured seven leading Pakistani companies, which showcased a diverse range of products, including beverages, confectionery, spices, premium rice and other value-added food items. The exhibitors engaged in business-to-business (B2B) meetings with buyers, importers and distributors from Malaysia and across the ASEAN region to explore new trade opportunities and establish long-term commercial partnerships.

TDAP organized the pavilion in collaboration with the Trade Mission of Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur as part of the government’s broader strategy to increase exports and strengthen Pakistan’s footprint in international food markets.

Officials said the initiative reflects Pakistan’s commitment to expanding market access for its food and beverage industry while highlighting the quality and competitiveness of locally produced products.

The participation also aims to enhance the global visibility of Pakistani brands, foster stronger trade relations with ASEAN economies and create new opportunities for exporters seeking to diversify their international markets.

Through its presence at Food & Drinks Malaysia by SIAL 2026, TDAP reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Pakistani businesses, promoting value-added exports and strengthening the country’s trade partnerships across Southeast Asia.

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