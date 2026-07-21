Power Supply: Sindh Governor, Minister Agree on Measures to Improve Electricity System

Officials discuss transmission upgrades, consumer relief, and a reliable electricity network to support economic growth across Sindh.

Power Supply improvement remained the focus of a meeting between Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi and Minister of State for Power and Public Affairs Unit Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju in Karachi.

The two officials discussed measures to provide uninterrupted and reliable electricity to consumers across Sindh. The meeting took place at Governor House Karachi on July 21, 2026.

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Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Kheal Das Kohistani also attended the meeting.

Transmission Network Upgrades Discussed

Governor Sindh said a stable electricity system is among the government’s top priorities. He stressed the need for long-term solutions to address power-related challenges.

He said improvements in the transmission network could strengthen the power sector and provide better services to consumers.

The meeting covered electricity supply issues across different areas of Sindh. Officials also reviewed transmission infrastructure, power sector performance, and challenges faced by electricity users.

Power Stability for Economic Growth

Governor Nehal Hashmi said a stronger power system would improve public services. He added that reliable electricity would also support industrial growth, business activities, and economic development.

Minister of State Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju said the federal government is taking steps to strengthen the electricity network in Sindh.

He assured the governor that authorities would continue efforts to ensure a stable and uninterrupted electricity supply for citizens.

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