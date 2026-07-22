Pakistan, Mauritius Discuss Expanding Digital Media Cooperation

Pakistan and Mauritius officials meet in Islamabad to discuss digital media cooperation.

Officials discuss knowledge-sharing, emerging digital media challenges and new opportunities to deepen bilateral collaboration.

Digital media cooperation took centre stage as Mauritius High Commissioner to Pakistan Munsoo Kurrimbaccus met Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media Fahd Haroon in Islamabad on Tuesday to strengthen bilateral ties.

Deputy Head of Mission R.A.L. Sewtohul also attended the meeting, where both sides exchanged views on the rapidly evolving digital media landscape and discussed its emerging challenges and opportunities.

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The officials explored ways to expand cooperation through knowledge-sharing, capacity building and the exchange of best practices in the digital media sector.

During the meeting, both sides reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Pakistan and Mauritius and expressed their commitment to enhancing collaboration in digital media and related fields.

The discussions reflected a shared interest in promoting innovation, strengthening communication and building closer institutional links as both countries adapt to the fast-changing digital environment.

The meeting concluded with both delegations agreeing to continue engagement and explore new avenues of partnership to support future cooperation in digital media.

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