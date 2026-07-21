Public Relief: Sindh Ombudsman Provides Rs4.29 Billion Relief to Citizens in 2025

Public Relief efforts by the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh provided more than Rs4.29 billion in assistance to citizens during 2025, according to the institution’s annual report presented to Governor Sindh Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi.

The governor received the report during a meeting with Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Dr. Sohail Rajput at Governor House Karachi on July 21.

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Dr. Sohail Rajput briefed the governor on the institution’s performance, complaint resolution process, digital reforms, and public awareness programmes.

Focus on Quick Justice

Governor Sindh said providing fast, effective, and free justice is a key responsibility of state institutions. He added that timely action on public complaints builds confidence in government bodies.

He stressed the importance of educating students and young people about citizens’ rights, public services, and available complaint resolution systems.

The governor appreciated the Ombudsman’s work in improving transparency, adopting digital solutions, and expanding public services.

Rise in Public Complaints

Dr. Sohail Rajput said public confidence in the institution has increased significantly. He added that annual complaints have risen from around 7,500 to more than 25,000.

He said the Ombudsman’s Office resolved complaints within 90 days and provided relief worth over Rs4.29 billion to citizens during 2025.

Awareness Campaigns Expanded

The Provincial Ombudsman conducted 423 open public forums, known as Khuli Katcheries, and organised 124 awareness seminars during the year.

Dr. Sohail Rajput said the institution has also launched awareness campaigns in universities. Under the initiative, students are becoming Brand Ambassadors of the Provincial Ombudsman.

The programme aims to educate young people about citizens’ rights, the Ombudsman’s role, and available grievance redressal mechanisms.

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