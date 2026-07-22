Chery Pakistan: Master Auto Offers Up to PKR 1.5 Million Relief on Chery Super Hybrid SUVs After Sales Tax Revision

Master Auto Engineering will absorb part of the revised sales tax on its locally assembled Chery Super Hybrid lineup until 31 July 2026, aiming to make plug-in hybrid vehicles more affordable and support Pakistan’s shift toward cleaner mobility.

KARACHI, July 22: Master Auto Engineering (MAE), the official manufacturer and distributor of Chery vehicles in Pakistan, has announced a limited-time customer relief package to offset the impact of the recently revised sales tax on its locally assembled Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) lineup.

The offer, available until 31 July 2026, allows customers to save up to PKR 1.5 million on selected Chery Super Hybrid Tiggo models. The initiative reflects the company’s commitment to easing the financial burden on buyers while encouraging the adoption of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) across Pakistan.

The relief package applies to MAE’s locally assembled Chery Super Hybrid Tiggo lineup, reinforcing the company’s strategy to make advanced hybrid technology more accessible to Pakistani families. The move also supports the country’s broader transition to cleaner and more sustainable transportation.

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Powered by Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) technology, the vehicles deliver up to 170 kilometres of pure electric driving range and a combined driving range of up to 1,400 kilometres. The plug-in hybrid system combines electric efficiency with the convenience of conventional fuel-powered driving, helping drivers reduce fuel costs while eliminating concerns about limited charging infrastructure.

Master Auto Engineering said the initiative aligns with its long-term vision of expanding new energy mobility in Pakistan as the country’s electric vehicle ecosystem continues to develop.

Since launching Chery in Pakistan, the company has invested heavily in local manufacturing, modern production facilities, employment opportunities and dealership expansion. Its manufacturing plant spans more than 60 acres, while its nationwide dealership network currently includes 10 locations, with plans to increase that number to 20 dealerships within the next six months.

The company said these investments contribute to industrial development, technology transfer and economic growth while making advanced mobility solutions more widely available.

Samir Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Master Auto Engineering, said customers remain at the centre of every business decision.

“The measures introduced to ease the impact of the revised Sales Tax reflect our long-term commitment to making the world’s most advanced new energy vehicles more accessible while accelerating Pakistan’s transition towards New Energy Vehicles,” Malik said.

He added that the company would continue investing in local manufacturing, innovation and customer-focused initiatives through Chery Super Hybrid technology to deliver greater value and promote sustainable mobility across Pakistan.

Master Auto Engineering said it remains focused on expanding local production, strengthening its dealership network and bringing globally advanced plug-in hybrid vehicles to Pakistani consumers while supporting the continued growth of the country’s automotive industry.

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