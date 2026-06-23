Karachi : Concerns over Pakistan’s creative economy have intensified after leading industry organisations urged the government to reconsider proposed changes in the Finance Bill 2026–27 affecting imported foreign television content and advertisements.

In a joint statement, the United Producers Association (UPA), The Actor’s Collective Pakistan and Directors Guild Pakistan expressed concern over the proposed withdrawal of advance tax on imported foreign television plays and advertisements.

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The organisations said they support broader tax reforms but stressed that any policy impacting the creative economy must be developed through consultation with stakeholders. They warned that sudden regulatory changes could disrupt an industry that supports thousands of professionals across television, film, digital media, advertising, music, animation and post-production sectors.

The statement recalled that the advance tax on imported foreign content was first introduced in the Finance Bill 2013–14 under then Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, as part of efforts to strengthen local production and promote indigenous content. It added that reversing such a long-standing policy should only follow a detailed economic review.

Industry representatives said Pakistan’s creative economy forms a vital part of employment generation and cultural production. They noted that both federal and provincial governments have previously announced initiatives, including the Punjab Film City project, aimed at boosting domestic production capacity.

The organisations urged authorities to suspend implementation of the proposed change until consultations are held. They also called for an urgent meeting with stakeholders, the publication of an economic impact assessment, and the development of a national creative economy policy.

They appealed to the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister, the Information Minister, the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, and Parliament to carefully review the proposal before any final decision is made.