Stay home and stay Safe; Momal Sheikh

KARACHI – Momal Sheikh says Staying safe at home; getting time off from work has truly been a blessing in disguise.

It has given me the gift of love! While I’m not acting, I continue to perform for the soul that brings me the most joy. I’ve recognized my knack for storytelling. Story time in our house is not just limited to bed time now, it’s anytime Ibrahim wants to see me perform.

So here’s the silver lining: he’s always going to remember this time and so will I. Stay home and stay Safe.

