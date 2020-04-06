HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Over 3800 ventilators available in country: Chairman NDMA

ISLAMABAD – Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal has said over 3800 ventilators are available in the country, while two thousand more will be imported from China. 

Briefing Parliamentary Committee in Islamabad on Monday, he said five hundred ventilators will reach Pakistan on Thursday, while 29,000 protective kits for doctors and paramedics have been provided to provinces. He said 137 hospitals, have exclusively been dedicated for the patients of Coronavirus. He said 22 laboratories are working across the country.

