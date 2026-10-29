Standard Chartered Pakistan Reports Rs37.1 Billion Profit Before Tax for Nine Months

Standard Chartered reports Rs37.1 billion profit before tax as deposits and advances grow in 2026.

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited reported a profit before tax of Rs37.1 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The bank recorded Rs46.1 billion in profit before tax during the corresponding period last year.

Revenue reached Rs53.6 billion, down 15% year-on-year. The bank attributed the decline mainly to lower interest rates. However, it continued to manage costs and expand its lending and deposit base.

Total expenses fell by 1% compared with the same period last year. The bank maintained a cost-to-income ratio of 33%, reflecting continued cost discipline despite investments in employees and infrastructure.

A prudent risk approach and strong recovery of overdue debts resulted in a net expected credit loss (ECL) release of Rs1.2 billion during the period.

Deposits and Advances Record Strong Growth

Standard Chartered’s total deposits reached Rs739 billion, increasing by Rs88.7 billion, or 14%, from the start of the year. Current accounts accounted for 58% of the deposit base.

Net advances rose by Rs31.5 billion, representing 15% growth from the beginning of the year. The increase reflected stronger corporate lending and mortgage financing.

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The bank also maintained its position in the mortgage market. It continued to offer financing solutions to support customers seeking home ownership.

Standard Chartered Supports Pakistan’s International Financing

The bank said it continued to monitor economic developments and manage its portfolio accordingly.

It also highlighted its role in Pakistan’s return to international capital markets after a four-year hiatus. Standard Chartered facilitated the government’s USD3.75 billion Eurobond and USD250 million Panda Bond issuances.

The bank is also investing in digital capabilities and infrastructure. These investments aim to improve customer experiences through innovative banking services.

It said it had made progress in strengthening controls and compliance. The bank continues to focus on its people, workplace culture and systems.

CEO Highlights Client Confidence and Growth Opportunities

Adil Salahuddin, CEO and Head of Coverage at Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited, said the results reflected the resilience of the bank’s business.

“Our Q3 performance demonstrates the resilience of our franchise, with sustained quarter-on-quarter improvement reflecting disciplined execution, strong client relationships, and continued momentum across our balance sheet,” he said.

He welcomed the growth in deposits and advances, describing it as a sign of client confidence and increasing economic activity.

Salahuddin added that Pakistan’s improving economic outlook presented opportunities for local and international businesses.

“Standard Chartered’s global network and deep local expertise position us well to facilitate these flows and contribute to the country’s next phase of growth,” he said.

Bank Reports Strong Capital and Return Ratios

Standard Chartered reported a return on equity of 22.1% for the nine-month period. Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 19.1%.

The bank said these indicators supported its capacity for future growth. It also reaffirmed its commitment to disciplined balance sheet management and customer-focused services.

Community Programmes Support Inclusion and Sustainability

The bank continued several community initiatives during 2026. These programmes focused on entrepreneurship, inclusion, youth development and sustainability.

Through its SC Women in Tech Accelerator, the bank supported women-led businesses and entrepreneurs. Its Goal Accelerator Programme helped disadvantaged girls and young women build economic resilience through sport.

Standard Chartered also sponsored Access.Ability.Careers as a Platinum Sponsor for the third consecutive year. The initiative connects persons with disabilities to inclusive employers and career opportunities.

The bank marked World Menopause Day with a workplace discussion on women’s health. The event aimed to encourage more supportive and inclusive workplaces.

Women accounted for 30% of the bank’s workforce, according to the company. Standard Chartered said this exceeded the industry average.

Sustainability also remained a priority. The bank continued supporting clients through their transition journeys and promoting responsible business practices.

The results highlight Standard Chartered Pakistan’s focus on balance sheet growth, cost management, customer service and community investment amid changing economic conditions.

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