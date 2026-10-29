EDF and Bangladesh Deputy High Commission Sign MoU to Boost Economic Cooperation

Pakistan-Bangladesh Trade cooperation advances as EDF and Bangladesh’s Deputy High Commission sign an MoU in Karachi.

The Economic Diplomacy Forum (EDF), Pakistan, and the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Karachi have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

The agreement was signed during a high-level seminar organised by EDF. The event brought together diplomats, former ambassadors, government officials, business leaders and representatives from various sectors to discuss trade, investment and economic relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Muhammad Sakib Sadakat, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh, signed the MoU on behalf of the Deputy High Commission. Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Founder President of EDF, represented the forum.

MoU Creates Framework for Trade and Investment

The agreement establishes a framework for closer institutional cooperation between the two sides. It focuses on promoting bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

Both organisations will encourage business-to-business networking and organise trade seminars, conferences and business delegations. They will also facilitate the exchange of economic and commercial information.

The MoU further aims to strengthen institutional links and people-to-people contacts. Both sides will work to identify opportunities for mutually beneficial partnerships between Pakistani and Bangladeshi businesses.

EDF Highlights Potential for Stronger Economic Ties

Addressing the seminar, Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal highlighted the role of economic diplomacy in strengthening bilateral relations.

He said Pakistan and Bangladesh had considerable scope to expand trade, investment and business partnerships. He also stressed the need for sustained engagement between the private sectors of both countries.

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Sadakat also addressed the gathering. He emphasised the importance of stronger commercial relations and exploring new areas of economic cooperation.

Former Diplomat Shares Perspective on Bilateral Relations

Ambassador Rafiuzaman Siddiqui, former High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh, shared his diplomatic perspective on bilateral relations.

He highlighted the importance of continued dialogue, mutual understanding and constructive engagement in advancing cooperation between the two countries.

Zubair Motiwala, former Chief Executive of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), discussed the commercial dimensions of bilateral relations. He highlighted opportunities to expand trade and strengthen connections between business communities.

Irfan Soomro, Director General at Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also addressed the seminar. He contributed to discussions on diplomatic engagement and closer economic relations.

Seminar Explores New Business Opportunities

The seminar provided a platform for participants to exchange views on bilateral trade and investment. Discussions also covered business partnerships and stronger economic connectivity.

Participants recognised the potential for cooperation across trade, industry, investment and other areas of shared economic interest.

Kaleem Farooqi, Patron of EDF, delivered the vote of thanks. He appreciated the Deputy High Commissioner, speakers, diplomats, business leaders and other participants for their contributions.

EDF Seeks Practical Outcomes Through Economic Diplomacy

The event concluded with a renewed emphasis on dialogue and institutional partnerships. Participants highlighted the need to translate discussions into practical initiatives that support trade and investment.

The MoU marks a step in EDF’s efforts to build partnerships with diplomatic missions and institutions. Its implementation could provide a platform for closer engagement between Pakistani and Bangladeshi businesses.

The two sides aim to use the agreement to identify commercial opportunities and support stronger economic cooperation.

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