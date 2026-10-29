Tetra Pak and WWF-Pakistan Honour Lahore School for Carton Recycling Achievement

Carton Recycling achievement recognised as a Lahore school collects 173kg of used beverage cartons.

Tetra Pak Pakistan and WWF-Pakistan have honoured Crescent Model Girls High School in Lahore. The school collected 173 kilograms of used beverage cartons through their joint Recycling Awareness Project.

The school won the Central Region competition. It received furniture made from recycled Tetra Pak cartons. The award shows how used packaging can become useful products.

The recognition ceremony took place on Thursday, October 29. Participants inaugurated the recycled furniture with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event also featured a presentation on the school’s collection efforts.

Students took part in a quiz with Tetra Pak’s mascot, Captain Dubloo. Senior students also performed a mime on water conservation.

Tetra Pak Highlights Students’ Role in Sustainability

Muhammad Bin Shahzad, Sustainability Manager at Tetra Pak Pakistan, praised the students’ efforts. He said young people could make a meaningful environmental impact through everyday choices.

“Today’s students are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are also the change makers of today. Every responsible choice they make can create a positive impact beyond the classroom.”

He said the partnership with WWF-Pakistan reflected Tetra Pak’s commitment to recycling. It also aims to help young people make informed and responsible decisions.

Shahzad added that these efforts could support more sustainable communities.

WWF-Pakistan Praises Students’ Environmental Action

Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General of WWF-Pakistan, also praised the students. He said young people could turn environmental awareness into practical action.

PSO Sales Surge 17.8%, Market Share Rises to 45.9% in Q1 FY27

“When young people are given the opportunity to act, they turn awareness into responsibility. The students of Crescent Model Girls High School have shown that meaningful environmental action can begin in the classroom.”

Mian Altaf Saleem, Managing Trustee of Crescent Education Trust, thanked both organisations. He also praised the students and teachers for their commitment.

Recycling Project Engages 47 Schools

The Recycling Awareness Project began in 2017 with support from Tetra Pak Pakistan. Since then, it has conducted 79 awareness sessions.

The sessions took place in six locations. These included Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Wah Cantt and Khanpur in Rahim Yar Khan.

The project also organised a used beverage carton (UBC) collection competition. Students applied their learning by collecting cartons for recycling.

A total of 47 schools took part in the collection drive. Crescent Model Girls High School emerged as the Central Region winner.

The school collected 173kg of used beverage cartons. This amount equals approximately 12,110 cartons. In recognition, the school received furniture made from recycled cartons collected through the initiative.

Promoting Environmental Education and a Circular Economy

WWF-Pakistan’s Environmental Education Department implemented the project. It forms part of the organisation’s wider environmental education efforts.

The programme combines awareness sessions with practical activities. It encourages students to reduce waste and adopt recycling habits. Students can also promote responsible practices in their schools and communities.

The initiative highlights the need to use resources more efficiently. Project materials cite a World Bank estimate that annual global waste could increase by 73% by 2050.

A circular economy offers an alternative approach. It keeps materials in use for longer and reduces waste. It also encourages the recovery and reuse of valuable resources.

Follow THE AZB