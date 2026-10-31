Sri Lanka Expo 2027 Pakistani Businesses Invited to Explore Trade and Investment Opportunities

Sri Lanka Expo 2027 invites Pakistani businesses to explore trade and investment opportunities in Colombo.

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Karachi has invited Pakistan’s business community to participate in Sri Lanka Expo 2027, an international trade exhibition scheduled for January 14–17 in Colombo.

Sri Lanka’s Consul General in Karachi, Sanjeewa Pattiwila, shared details of the exhibition during a media briefing and awareness session. He outlined its objectives, importance for international trade and potential to strengthen economic ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

A representative of SriLankan Airlines also attended the session. The representative briefed participants on air travel options and facilities for visitors planning to attend the event.

The session aimed to familiarise Pakistani traders, investors, importers and business leaders with the exhibition. Organisers also encouraged them to explore the commercial opportunities it offers.

Sri Lanka Expo to Showcase Key Export Sectors

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board will organise the exhibition at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo.

The event will showcase Sri Lanka’s export capabilities and promote investment. It will also help local exporters build business partnerships with international markets.

The exhibition will cover a wide range of industries. These include textiles and apparel, tea, spices, coconut-based products, food, pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery.

Other participating sectors will include rubber products, industrial goods, electronics, information technology, logistics and services.

B2B Meetings to Connect Buyers and Exporters

Sri Lanka Expo 2027 will offer more than product displays. It will provide opportunities for business-to-business (B2B) meetings, investment discussions and networking.

Sri Lankan exporters will be able to connect directly with international buyers. The programme will also feature fashion shows, culinary demonstrations and cultural activities.

During the Karachi briefing, the SriLankan Airlines representative discussed travel arrangements for international visitors. These details could help Pakistani businesspeople plan their participation.

Opportunities for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade

Pakistan and Sri Lanka share longstanding friendly relations. Both countries have scope to expand cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, agriculture, industry and services.

The exhibition will give Pakistani companies an opportunity to meet Sri Lankan manufacturers and exporters. They can explore new products, identify suppliers and discuss potential joint ventures.

Participation could also help Pakistani businesses diversify sourcing options. Companies may use the event to strengthen existing relationships and develop new international trade networks.

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