Shahid Ahmed Laghari Hosts Dinner in Honour of SM Tanveer and UBG Leaders

SM Tanveer joins Shahid Ahmed Laghari and UBG leaders at a dinner in Karachi.

Shahid Ahmed Laghari hosted a dinner at his DHA Phase VI residence in honour of SM Tanveer and senior United Business Group (UBG) leaders.

Laghari is a former Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society and a member of the FPCCI Executive Committee for 2027.

SM Tanveer attended the dinner as UBG Patron-in-Chief, Chairman of Din Group and newly elected President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). He also chairs the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

The guests included Nazir Ahmed, CEO of Royal Travel; Hanif Gohar, Chairman of Gohar Group of Companies; and Rauf Ahmed Mukhtar, leader of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association and Chairman of UBG Sindh.

Mian Zahid Hussain, Chairman of the FPCCI Policy Advisory Board, also attended the gathering.

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Other guests included Syed Mazhar Ali Nasir, former Senior Vice President of FPCCI; Zubair Tufail, UBG President and former FPCCI President; and Sheikh Umar Rehan, President of KATI.

Ibrahim Khalid Tawab and Syed Turab Shah, Convener of the FPCCI Central Executive Committee, also joined the dinner.

Several other prominent business personalities attended the event, which brought together leading members of Pakistan’s business community.

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