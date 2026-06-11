The SpaceX IPO is attracting global attention as the company prepares to begin public trading on Friday. Investors are closely monitoring the listing because it could become the highest-value stock market debut in history.

Moreover, the offering highlights growing confidence in both space technology and artificial intelligence businesses. If the shares perform well, the listing could influence future public offerings from major AI firms later this year.

SpaceX IPO Sets $135 Share Price

SpaceX said its shares should sell for at least $135 when trading begins on the Nasdaq exchange. The suggested price matches the target announced a week earlier and values the company at nearly $1.8 trillion.

In addition, the company aims to raise approximately $75 billion through the offering. Investors will ultimately determine whether the market supports that valuation once trading starts.

Elon Musk Watches SpaceX IPO Debut

The SpaceX IPO could have major implications for founder and chief executive Elon Musk. If shares trade at or above the proposed price, Musk could move closer to becoming the world’s first trillionaire.

However, market conditions will play an important role. Share prices may rise or fall depending on investor demand and broader economic sentiment.

According to company statements, the final valuation will depend on how traders react when the stock enters the public market.

Nasdaq Listing Puts SpaceX In Spotlight

The Nasdaq debut immediately places SpaceX among the world’s most valuable companies if the opening price remains at or above the proposed level.

Furthermore, analysts reportedly view the listing as an important test for large technology and AI-focused businesses considering public offerings. Market participants will likely examine investor appetite for high-growth innovation companies.

As a result, the performance of SpaceX shares may influence future listing strategies across the technology sector.

OpenAI And Anthropic Follow SpaceX Path

Industry observers are also watching the listing because other major AI companies may soon enter public markets. Reports indicate that OpenAI and Anthropic are among the firms expected to pursue significant stock market debuts later this year.

Consequently, investors may view the SpaceX IPO as an early indicator of demand for large-scale AI-related offerings. Strong performance could encourage additional companies to accelerate their public market plans.

Meanwhile, weaker demand may lead firms to reassess valuations and fundraising expectations before launching their own offerings.

SpaceX IPO Could Shape Future Listings

The SpaceX IPO represents more than a single stock market event. It may serve as a benchmark for future technology and AI listings seeking multi-billion-dollar valuations.

While investors remain optimistic about innovation-driven companies, the market will soon determine whether SpaceX’s proposed valuation accurately reflects long-term growth prospects. Therefore, Friday’s trading session could become one of the most closely watched market events of the year.