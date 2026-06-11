The World Cup officially began in Mexico City with a colorful opening ceremony featuring global music star Shakira and thousands of passionate football fans. The event marked a historic moment as Mexico hosted a World Cup opener on home soil for the first time in four decades.

Moreover, the ceremony showcased Mexico’s culture, music, and football heritage before the tournament’s opening match against South Africa. The celebration highlighted the country’s role as a co-host of the World Cup alongside the United States and Canada.

Shakira Leads World Cup Celebration

Shakira delivered one of the most anticipated performances of the evening as fans filled the iconic Azteca Stadium. Her appearance energized the crowd and added global star power to the tournament’s opening festivities.

In addition, performers included Colombian artist J Balvin, Afrobeats star Burna Boy, Latin singer Danny Ocean, and Mexican musician Fher Olvera. Their performances reflected the international spirit of the competition.

The ceremony combined music, dance, and cultural displays. As a result, spectators witnessed a vibrant showcase of traditions before football took center stage.

Mexico World Cup Return Draws Fans

Thousands of supporters arrived at Azteca Stadium hours before kickoff. Many wore Mexico’s national colors and celebrated the return of the tournament to their country.

Javier Pérez, who attended with his family, reportedly described the experience as unique. According to an interview, he said it was his first time attending a World Cup and that sharing the moment with family made it even more special.

Furthermore, fans expressed optimism about Mexico’s chances in the tournament. The atmosphere remained festive throughout the evening as supporters anticipated the opening match.

Azteca Stadium Hosts World Cup Opener

Azteca Stadium once again became the center of global football attention. The historic venue welcomed a packed crowd eager to witness the start of the competition.

Performers dressed in indigenous-inspired outfits participated in the ceremony. Meanwhile, others appeared in gold costumes while carrying giant golden footballs, creating memorable visual moments.

The stadium’s colorful atmosphere reflected the excitement surrounding the tournament. Consequently, many supporters celebrated by throwing sombreros into the air as the match began.

Mexico World Cup Spotlight Shifts To Football

The tournament arrives after a complex build-up that included infrastructure renovations and public discussions surrounding the event. However, on opening night, football became the primary focus.

Mexico is co-hosting the competition with the United States and Canada, which are scheduled to hold their own opening celebrations. Nevertheless, Mexico City enjoyed the global spotlight during the tournament’s first major event.

As the opening ceremony concluded, attention turned to the action on the pitch. Fans now look forward to seeing how the host nation performs throughout the competition.

Shakira And Tyla Join World Cup Stage

Shakira’s performance served as the headline act, yet several other international artists also participated in the celebrations. Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla performed her national anthem ahead of the match.

Additionally, Tyla is expected to appear at another World Cup ceremony in Los Angeles. Her participation reflects FIFA’s effort to blend football with global entertainment.

The opening night successfully combined culture, music, and sport. Therefore, it provided a memorable start to one of the world’s biggest sporting events.