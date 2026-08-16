CBKC officials mark Pakistan’s Independence Day with a cake-cutting ceremony and plantation activity focused on a greener future.

KARACHI, August 2026 — The Korangi Creek Cantonment Board (CBKC) held a ceremony to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day, bringing together senior officials, employees and other community representatives.

CBKC Vice President A.D. Chandio and Chief Executive Officer Nasir Kamal attended the ceremony.

The event included a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day. Officials also took part in a tree plantation activity as part of the board’s efforts to promote a greener environment.

A.D. Chandio and Nasir Kamal jointly planted a sapling during the ceremony and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting environmental improvement.

Tribute to Pakistan’s Independence Struggle

Addressing the gathering, A.D. Chandio said August 14 reminded the nation of the struggle, sacrifices and determination of the people who worked for Pakistan’s independence.

He said the country was built on the sacrifices of its elders and those who gave their lives during the independence movement.

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Chandio urged citizens to play their role in Pakistan’s development, prosperity and stability.

He said Independence Day should also serve as a reminder of the responsibilities that come with building a stronger country.

Tree Plantation for a Greener Pakistan

Chandio said tree plantation could help improve the environment and create a healthier future for coming generations.

He described planting a sapling on Independence Day as a symbol of the commitment to protect Pakistan’s environment while continuing efforts for national development.

He stressed that a greener Pakistan required practical action and sustained public participation.

CBKC officers, employees and other distinguished guests also attended the ceremony.

Participants offered prayers for Pakistan’s security, development and prosperity and expressed their commitment to contributing to the country’s future.

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