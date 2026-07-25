July 25, 2026

Governor Sindh attends dinner hosted by Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari, with business and diplomatic leaders

Web Desk July 25, 2026

Governor Syed Nehal Hashmi joins senior government officials, diplomats and business leaders at a gathering focused on technology, investment and strengthening ties with the business community.

Governor Sindh Syed Nehal Hashmi and Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari with business leaders, diplomats and government officials at a dinner reception in Karachi.

Governor Sindh Syed Nehal Hashmi is welcomed by Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari during a dinner reception in Karachi.

KARACHI: Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari, Chairman of the Pakistan Canada Business Council (FPCCI) and Member of the Provincial Advisory Council, DEPD, Government of Sindh, hosted a dinner in honour of Governor Sindh Syed Nehal Hashmi at his residence, “Ansari’s.” The gathering brought together senior government officials, diplomats, business leaders and representatives of civil society.

The event created an opportunity to discuss technology, investment, economic growth and stronger cooperation between the government and the business community.

Leaders discuss investment and technology

Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari welcomed Governor Nehal Hashmi and praised his efforts to promote information technology, artificial intelligence, education and sports across Sindh.

The Governor exchanged views with business leaders on measures to improve the business climate, attract investment and strengthen collaboration between government institutions and trade organisations.

Prominent guests attend

The event attracted members of the National Assembly, provincial lawmakers, senators, senior police and FIA officials, diplomats, industrialists and representatives from leading business organisations.

Guests included office-bearers from the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), Air Karachi, Justice Helpline, the United Business Group (UBG), along with senior media personalities, doctors and journalists.

Host honours Governor

Dr Zahid Hasan Ansari presented Governor Nehal Hashmi with a traditional Ajrak and a bouquet of flowers to acknowledge his services and leadership.

The guests later enjoyed dinner and continued informal discussions on issues of mutual interest, including economic development and cooperation with the business community.

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