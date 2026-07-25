Former FPCCI president Zubair Tufail congratulates Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar after his son, Anas Sarwar, is inducted into the UK Cabinet, calling it a proud moment for Pakistanis worldwide.

KARACHI: Former President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and President of the United Business Group (UBG), Zubair Tufail, has congratulated former Punjab Governor and member of the House of Lords Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on the induction of his son, Anas Sarwar, into the new UK Cabinet.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Tufail described the appointment as a significant achievement for the Sarwar family and a source of pride for Pakistanis living around the world.

Recognition of public service

Zubair Tufail said Anas Sarwar’s appointment reflects the family’s longstanding commitment to public service and leadership.

He added that the elevation to a senior position in the UK government is recognition of the contributions made by Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and his family over the years.

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Pride for the Pakistani diaspora

Tufail said Anas Sarwar’s induction into the UK Cabinet is not only a personal achievement but also an inspiring milestone for the global Pakistani community.

He noted that the appointment demonstrates the growing role and contribution of British Pakistanis in public life and democratic institutions.

Confidence in future leadership

Praising Anas Sarwar’s leadership qualities and political experience, Tufail expressed confidence that he would continue serving the people of the United Kingdom with dedication and integrity.

He said Anas Sarwar’s experience, vision and commitment to public service would enable him to make a meaningful contribution to governance while strengthening democratic institutions.

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