President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet in Washington next week.

Israeli prime minister will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House as the conflict involving Iran enters its fifth month.

WASHINGTON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to Washington next week for talks with US President Donald Trump, as the conflict involving Iran enters its fifth month.

Trump announced the upcoming visit during his remarks at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner on Friday. The White House meeting is expected to take place on Tuesday, according to Netanyahu’s office.

White House meeting scheduled

Netanyahu’s office said the Israeli leader will arrive in Washington on Monday before holding official talks with President Trump the following day.

The visit comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, with the United States and Israel continuing military and diplomatic coordination on regional security.

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Trump comments spark criticism

While speaking at the dinner, Trump made remarks about Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, referring to him as “Palestinian” in a political attack.

Civil rights and advocacy organisations have previously criticised Trump for using the term in a derogatory manner, arguing that it is disrespectful to Palestinians and inappropriate in political discourse.

Funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham

Netanyahu’s office also confirmed that the prime minister will attend the funeral of Senator Lindsey Graham, who recently died.

His visit will include both official meetings and ceremonial engagements during his stay in the United States.

Regional conflict expected to dominate talks

The Trump-Netanyahu meeting is expected to focus on developments in the Middle East, including regional security, the conflict involving Iran and broader strategic cooperation between Washington and Jerusalem.

Analysts expect both leaders to discuss military coordination, diplomatic efforts and the evolving security situation in the region.

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