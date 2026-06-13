Newspaper Crisis Grips APNS Meeting

The newspaper crisis in Pakistan has intensified, according to discussions held during a key APNS meeting in Islamabad. The newspaper crisis was highlighted as a serious threat to media survival and financial stability.

The meeting was chaired by All Pakistan Newspapers Society Federal Committee Chairman Faisal Zahid Malik. Participants warned that unresolved dues and delayed payments are worsening conditions for newspapers across the country.

APNS Warns Government Authorities

The All Pakistan Newspapers Society meeting expressed strong concern over the growing newspaper crisis. Members stated that government institutions are failing to ensure fair advertisement distribution.

They also criticized the role of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for not implementing transparent systems. According to participants, the lack of reforms has deepened financial pressure on the industry.

Press Information Department Delays

The Press Information Department was also criticized for delaying payments to newspapers. Members stated that dues have remained pending for several years.

This situation, according to APNS members, has directly contributed to the newspaper crisis. They stressed that immediate clearance of at least 50% outstanding dues is necessary.

Attaullah Tarar Meeting Demand

Participants demanded urgent meetings with Attaullah Tarar to address financial concerns. They stated that practical steps are needed to resolve ongoing payment issues.

Members emphasized that without intervention, the newspaper crisis may worsen further. They urged the government to act before the situation becomes irreversible.

Pakistan Observer Leadership Role

The meeting, hosted at Ali Akbar House in Islamabad, included participation from major media figures. Pakistan Observer leadership played a key role in discussions on industry survival.

Chairman Faisal Zahid Malik highlighted the urgent need for transparency. He reportedly stressed that fairness in advertisement distribution is essential.

APNS Members Warn Action

Members of All Pakistan Newspapers Society warned that if dues are not cleared within six months, they may suspend advertisements for defaulting institutions.

They also called for stronger coordination between media organizations and government bodies. Unity among members was described as essential to overcome the newspaper crisis.