July 25, 2026

Pakistan-China Cooperation in focus as Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah meets Chinese delegation

Web Desk July 25, 2026

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah holds talks with Tabani Group and a Chinese delegation on investment, industrial collaboration and sustainable economic development in Sindh.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah holds talks with a Chinese delegation and Tabani Group officials on investment, industrial collaboration and Pakistan-China cooperation.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah meets a Chinese delegation led by Tabani Group representatives in Karachi.

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met a Chinese delegation led by representatives of the Tabani Group of Companies to discuss strengthening Pakistan-China cooperation, attracting investment and expanding industrial collaboration in Sindh.

The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral economic ties, identifying new investment opportunities and promoting sustainable development initiatives across the province.

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Investment and industrial collaboration discussed

During the meeting, participants exchanged views on expanding cooperation between Pakistan and China in key sectors, including industry, trade and investment.

The discussions also explored opportunities to encourage long-term partnerships that could contribute to economic growth, job creation and infrastructure development in Sindh.

Focus on sustainable development

Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening economic cooperation through strategic partnerships and investment initiatives.

The meeting highlighted the potential for increased collaboration to support sustainable development and improve the province’s industrial landscape.

Tabani Group’s participation

The delegation was led by Humza Tabani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tabani Group of Companies, who also serves as:

  • Chairman, Tabani Corporation
  • Senior Vice Chairman, MLF
  • Chairman, Tabani Foundation

Humza Tabani is also a recipient of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

The meeting reaffirmed a shared commitment to fostering stronger Pakistan-China economic relations and exploring new avenues for investment and business cooperation.

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