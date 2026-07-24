Fuel Prices rise again as Pakistan increases petrol and diesel rates under daily pricing policy

A fuel station displays updated petrol and diesel prices after the government's latest revision.

Government raises petrol by Rs3.66 and diesel by Rs4.80 per litre, citing global oil market volatility linked to renewed tensions in the Persian Gulf.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s fuel prices increased on Saturday after the federal government raised the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD), citing fluctuations in international oil markets following renewed hostilities in the Persian Gulf.

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According to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the price of petrol has increased by Rs3.66 per litre to Rs335.18 per litre, while high-speed diesel has risen by Rs4.80 per litre to Rs383.46 per litre. The revised rates took effect on July 25.

Global oil market drives price increase

The latest adjustment follows volatility in global crude oil markets linked to renewed geopolitical tensions in the Persian Gulf.

The government said the revised prices reflect changes in international oil rates and are part of its updated fuel pricing mechanism.

Daily pricing policy comes into effect

Earlier, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik announced that Pakistan would adopt a daily fuel pricing system instead of weekly revisions.

He said the federal cabinet had authorised the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to determine petrol and diesel prices each day based on international market trends.

The government had previously shifted from fortnightly to weekly price revisions following instability in global energy markets.

Taxes remain significant

Despite the latest increase, the government continues to collect substantial taxes and duties on petroleum products.

Officials said consumers currently pay approximately Rs110 per litre in taxes and duties on petrol and around Rs96 per litre on high-speed diesel.

Dealers oppose daily revisions

The All Pakistan Dealers Association has opposed the government’s decision to introduce daily fuel price adjustments.

The association warned that frequent revisions create uncertainty for fuel retailers and consumers and said it is considering a protest strategy against the new pricing mechanism.

Petrol and diesel affect the wider economy

Petrol is widely used by private motorists, motorcycles, rickshaws and small commercial vehicles. Any increase in its price directly affects middle- and lower-income households.

High-speed diesel powers heavy transport vehicles, buses, agricultural machinery, power plants and industrial generators. As a result, higher diesel prices often increase transportation costs and put additional pressure on inflation.

Petrol and diesel remain the country’s largest-selling petroleum products, generating the highest revenue in the fuel sector through monthly sales of hundreds of thousands of tonnes.

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