Teachers receive certificates during the closing ceremony of Rotary Club of Mirpurkhas Central's eight-day Teachers Training Program.

Rotary Club of Mirpurkhas Central completes an eight-day teacher development programme, equipping educators with modern classroom skills and recognising their commitment to quality education.

MIRPURKHAS: The Rotary Club of Mirpurkhas Central successfully concluded its 8-Day Teachers Training Program 2026–27, celebrating the achievements of educators during a closing ceremony and certificate distribution held at the Sunshine Institute of Management & Technology (SIMT).

The programme focused on strengthening teaching practices by equipping educators with practical skills, modern methodologies and learner-centered approaches designed to improve classroom outcomes.

Teachers receive practical classroom training

Over eight days, participating teachers attended intensive sessions on lesson planning, Bloom’s Taxonomy, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), and innovative teaching strategies for English, Science and Mathematics.

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The training featured interactive workshops, micro-teaching exercises, group discussions and classroom-based activities, enabling teachers to apply practical techniques that encourage student engagement and effective learning.

Rotary recognizes educators’ contributions

Rotary Club of Mirpurkhas Central President Rtn. Wali Muhammad Lashari attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest.

He congratulated the teachers and trainers for their commitment to professional development, presented certificates to participants and honoured resource persons with the traditional Ajrak, recognising their valuable contribution to education and teacher development.

Community partnerships strengthen education

The Rotary Club acknowledged the support of Mr. Sikandar Ali Arisar, Chief Executive Officer of SIMT, for hosting the programme and Mr. Shahzad Azhar for motivating participants throughout the training.

Special appreciation was also extended to Rtn. Muhammad Amin Arisar, District Co-Chair for the Teachers Training Program, District Co-Chair – Gift of Life, and Club Co-Chair – Education & Literacy, for leading the initiative and ensuring its successful implementation.

Investing in teachers to build stronger communities

Organisers said empowering teachers remains one of the most effective ways to improve education and create lasting social impact.

The programme reaffirmed Rotary’s commitment to supporting quality education, strengthening classrooms and developing future generations through continuous teacher training and community collaboration.

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