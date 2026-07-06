July 6, 2026

Shooting Ball: Bhatti Sports Karachi Defeat Arifwala Hub in Exhibition Match

Web Desk July 6, 2026

Bhatti Sports Karachi secured victory after a closely contested exhibition match held at Labour Colony in Hub Chowki, Balochistan.

Players of Bhatti Sports Karachi receive the winning trophy after defeating Arifwala Hub in a Shooting Ball exhibition match held at Hub Chowki, Balochistan.

Bhatti Sports Karachi celebrates victory after defeating Arifwala Hub in a Shooting Ball exhibition match.

Shooting Ball enthusiasts witnessed an exciting exhibition match as Bhatti Sports Karachi defeated Arifwala Hub (Balochistan) in a competitive encounter held at Labour Colony, Hub Chowki, Balochistan.

The exhibition match featured spirited performances from both teams, with Bhatti Sports Karachi emerging victorious after a closely fought contest that entertained players and spectators alike.

Lashkar Khan Marri attended the event as the chief guest, while Muhammad Hanif officiated the match as referee.

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Players representing the two teams included Azhar Main, Malik Nasir, Naseer Bhatti, Rashid, Abdul Haleem, Khalil, Ghafoor, Irfan, Nayyar, Kamran, Mehar Pullah, Qadeer, Malik Imdad, and Abdul Saboor, all of whom delivered impressive performances throughout the match.

Following the victory, chief guest Lashkar Khan Marri presented the winning trophy to Naseer Bhatti and Azhar Main in recognition of Bhatti Sports Karachi’s success.

Organizing Secretary Abdul Haleem also presented an Ajrak and commemorative gifts to the chief guest in appreciation of his participation.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the chief guest praised the standard of play and congratulated the organizing committee, particularly Abdul Haleem, for successfully organizing the exhibition match and promoting the sport in the region.

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