Lucky Investments: Launches Shariah-Compliant Dividend Yield Fund

New Islamic equity fund aims to deliver regular Halal dividend income alongside long-term capital growth through investments in high-dividend Shariah-compliant companies.

Lucky Investments has announced the launch of the Lucky Islamic Dividend Yield Fund (LIDYF), an open-end Shariah-compliant equity fund designed to provide investors with regular Halal dividend income while offering the potential for long-term capital appreciation.

The newly launched fund primarily invests in high dividend-paying Shariah-compliant companies listed on the stock exchange. Managed by professional portfolio managers, the fund aims to generate sustainable returns through disciplined investment strategies supported by prudent risk management.

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The company said the launch responds to increasing demand for Shariah-compliant investment products that combine consistent dividend income with opportunities for long-term wealth creation.

With the introduction of the Lucky Islamic Dividend Yield Fund, Lucky Investments has further expanded its portfolio of Islamic financial solutions. The company’s offerings now include Islamic mutual funds and pension funds focused on liquidity management, fixed-term investments, regular income, equity growth, energy sector exposure, retirement planning, and dividend-focused investing.

Commenting on the launch, Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Lucky Investments Limited, said the new fund reflects the company’s commitment to providing innovative and professionally managed Shariah-compliant investment solutions.

He said dividend-paying equities have historically contributed to long-term wealth creation and that the new fund enables investors to participate in high-quality businesses while seeking regular Halal income and long-term capital appreciation through a disciplined investment approach.

The fund is designed for investors seeking portfolio diversification, sustainable dividend income, and long-term capital growth through investments in quality Shariah-compliant listed equities.

Lucky Investments said investors can subscribe to the fund through its nationwide branch network, digital investor portal, Lucky Funds mobile application, and authorized distribution partners.

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