Protesters say lowering the qualifying score could give thousands of candidates another chance after years of waiting for government jobs.

HYDERABAD, August 17, 2026: Junior Science Teacher (JST) candidates who scored between 50 and 54 marks staged a peaceful protest in Hyderabad on Monday. They demanded that the Sindh government reduce the recruitment cut-off from 55 to 50 marks.

The protest was held outside the Hyderabad Press Club. Rida, Kaneez Fatima, Aqib Mumtaz and other candidates led the demonstration.

The protesters called for a review of the existing qualifying criteria. They urged authorities to consider all candidates who secured at least 50 marks in the JST test.

Candidates Seek Relief After Years of Waiting

The candidates said many applicants have waited nearly five years for employment opportunities. They argued that the prolonged recruitment process has created additional difficulties for job seekers.

Pakistan’s Prosperity Depends on Unity and Economic Stability, Says Zubair Motiwala

According to the protesters, several candidates have already used their available age relaxation for government employment. They fear this could prevent them from applying for future vacancies.

The candidates said a small difference in marks should not determine their entire eligibility. They argued that applicants scoring 50 to 54 marks were only a few points behind those who achieved 55.

They described the existing cut-off as unfair under the circumstances. The protesters called for a more flexible approach to the recruitment process.

Candidates Cite Other Examination Standards

The protesters also compared the JST qualifying criteria with other recruitment and examination standards.

They claimed that several institutions in Sindh and other parts of Pakistan consider 50 marks sufficient for eligibility. They specifically referred to examinations conducted by Sukkur IBA.

The candidates pointed to the Teacher Licensing Test as an example. They said the passing score in several Sukkur IBA examinations is set at 50 marks.

They argued that the same standard should be considered for the JST recruitment process. According to them, reducing the cut-off could allow more qualified candidates to compete for available positions.

Late Syllabus Raises Concerns

The candidates also raised concerns about the timing of the JST examination syllabus.

They claimed that Sukkur IBA issued the syllabus shortly before the examination. This, they said, left applicants with limited time to prepare.

The protesters argued that candidates who scored above 50 marks despite the limited preparation period had demonstrated their ability.

They urged the authorities to consider these circumstances while reviewing the qualifying criteria.

Appeal to Sindh Education Minister

The protesting candidates appealed to Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah to reconsider the current passing-marks policy.

They asked the provincial government to reduce the JST cut-off from 55 to 50 marks. They also called for offer letters to be issued to eligible candidates who secured 50 marks or above.

The protesters said the decision would provide relief to candidates who have spent years waiting for employment.

They maintained that a revised policy could also prevent experienced and otherwise eligible candidates from losing future opportunities because of a narrow five-mark difference.

The demonstration remained peaceful as candidates pressed their demand for a review of the JST recruitment criteria.

Follow THE AZB