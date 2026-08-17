Dr Asadullah Soomro urges Pakistan to focus on prevention, healthy lifestyles and early heart disease detection as cardiovascular risks continue to rise.

By: Dr Asadullah Soomro

KARACHI: Heart Health remains one of the most important public health priorities as World Heart Day 2026 promotes the message, “Don’t Miss a Beat.” The annual campaign aims to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease and encourage people to take practical steps to protect their hearts.

World Heart Day was established in 1999 by the World Heart Federation (WHF), in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). The first World Heart Day was observed on September 24, 2000.

Pakistan joined the global campaign soon afterwards. The Pakistan Cardiac Society (PCS) observed its first World Heart Day in 2001. Since then, the occasion has helped promote awareness about cardiovascular disease across the country.

Today, World Heart Day is observed in more than 90 countries. Activities include health screenings, educational programmes, awareness campaigns, seminars and community outreach.

Heart Disease Is a Growing Challenge

Cardiovascular disease remains the world’s leading cause of death. It is often linked with sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets.

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The problem is not limited to wealthy countries. Developing nations, including Pakistan, are facing a growing burden of heart disease.

Patients in Pakistan can develop cardiovascular disease at younger ages than people in many Western populations. This creates a major health and economic challenge.

Heart disease can result in high medical costs, disability and loss of productivity. Premature deaths also place a heavy burden on families and communities.

Many major cardiovascular conditions are preventable or their risk can be significantly reduced. This makes prevention a critical part of public health.

More than 100 words into this article, Heart Health remains central to the World Heart Day message. Protecting it requires action long before serious symptoms appear.

Unhealthy Habits Increase Cardiovascular Risk

Many of the major risk factors for heart disease are well known. Yet unhealthy habits remain common.

These include tobacco use, sugary drinks, fried and oily foods, processed foods and physical inactivity. Poor sleep and excessive screen time can also contribute to an unhealthy lifestyle.

Alcohol and illicit drug use can create additional health risks. Crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as “Ice”, is among the substances that can seriously affect cardiovascular health.

These behaviours can contribute to conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels and obesity.

Over time, these conditions can increase the risk of coronary artery disease, stroke, heart failure and peripheral vascular disease. They can also contribute to kidney disease and other serious health problems.

Prevention Must Become a Priority

A major concern is that preventable health problems continue to place pressure on healthcare systems.

Modern healthcare often focuses heavily on treating illness after it develops. Prevention, meanwhile, may receive less attention and fewer resources.

This raises an important question: are healthcare systems providing enough health care, or are they mainly providing illness care?

Genetics can influence a person’s susceptibility to cardiovascular disease. However, genetic risk does not mean that lifestyle choices are irrelevant.

Healthy eating, regular physical activity, adequate sleep and avoiding tobacco can help reduce several cardiovascular risk factors.

Healthy Habits Should Start at School

Lifestyle modification should remain a major part of cardiovascular disease prevention.

Health education could play an important role in achieving this goal. Schools can teach children about nutrition, exercise, sleep and healthy weight management.

Education about tobacco, alcohol and illicit drugs is also important. Children should also learn about stress management and the importance of lifelong healthy habits.

Early education can help establish positive behaviours before unhealthy patterns become difficult to change.

Such an approach could benefit both individuals and the wider healthcare system. Healthier populations can also reduce the long-term financial burden associated with preventable disease.

The principle of prevention is not new. Hippocrates, widely regarded as the father of medicine, emphasised lifestyle and prevention more than two thousand years ago.

Early Detection Can Save Lives

Prevention also means identifying people at risk before serious disease develops.

As Dr Soomro emphasises, “Time is Myocardium, and Myocardium is Life.” The message underlines the importance of timely assessment and treatment when cardiovascular problems occur.

Heart failure is another area where early intervention can make a difference. Patients at earlier stages should be identified and managed before symptoms become severe.

Appropriate treatment and regular medical follow-up can help manage cardiovascular conditions. Treatment decisions should be made by qualified healthcare professionals based on each patient’s condition.

Advanced heart failure can require specialised care. Pakistan also needs stronger capacity for advanced treatments, including left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) and heart transplantation.

Pakistan Needs a Stronger Prevention Strategy

Pakistan faces growing pressure from both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Healthcare policy therefore needs to place greater emphasis on prevention. Public awareness can encourage people to identify risk factors earlier.

Communities can also benefit from accessible screening and health education programmes. These efforts can help people make informed decisions about their health.

The goal should not be to wait until disease becomes severe. Early prevention and timely medical care can help reduce the impact of cardiovascular disease.

A Message for World Heart Day 2026

Living longer and healthier lives is possible. It can also reduce the financial burden created by preventable disease.

World Heart Day 2026 provides an opportunity to reconsider how societies approach cardiovascular health. Prevention should be viewed as an investment rather than an additional cost.

The message is simple: healthy choices made today can influence health tomorrow.

“Your heart is in your hands. Don’t Miss a Beat. Choose healthy habits today for a healthier tomorrow.”

About the Author:

Dr Asadullah Soomro is a Consultant Cardiologist and Heart Failure Specialist at Altamash General Hospital, Clifton, Karachi.

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