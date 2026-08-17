Indonesian and Pakistani officials, diplomats and business partners gather in Karachi as both sides reaffirm their commitment to deeper bilateral cooperation.

KARACHI, August 17, 2026: The Consulate General of Indonesia in Karachi celebrated the 81st anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence Day with the Indonesian community and their families in Sindh.

The ceremony featured a flag-hoisting event followed by a reception. Guests also enjoyed Indonesian cultural performances and a culinary bazaar.

The gathering brought together Pakistani government officials, diplomats, business partners and members of the Indonesian community. Representatives from ASEAN and other diplomatic missions also attended the event.

Indonesian Independence Day Marked in Karachi

The Government of Pakistan was represented by Irfan Soomro, Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Liaison Office in Karachi. He attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

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The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps was also present. Consuls General from Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Sri Lanka attended the event.

Honorary Consuls General from Ethiopia, Morocco, Yemen and the Philippines also joined the celebration.

The event reflected the longstanding diplomatic and people-to-people ties between Indonesia and Pakistan. It also provided an opportunity to strengthen engagement between the two countries.

Indonesia Reaffirms Commitment to Pakistan

Indonesian Consul General Mudzakir highlighted the close relations between Indonesia and Pakistan during his address.

He described the relationship between the two countries as longstanding and brotherly. He also reaffirmed Indonesia’s commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation.

The areas highlighted included trade, investment, education, culture and tourism. People-to-people relations were also identified as an important part of the partnership.

Mudzakir said stronger cooperation could create new opportunities for both countries. He emphasised the importance of continued engagement across different sectors.

Pakistan Highlights Historical Ties

Chief Guest Irfan Soomro also spoke about the relationship between the two nations.

He recalled the close ties established by the founding fathers of Indonesia and Pakistan. He said the historical bond remains an important foundation for future cooperation.

Soomro highlighted the potential for stronger economic cooperation and business connections. He also stressed the importance of closer relations between the people of both countries.

His remarks reflected the shared interest in expanding bilateral engagement beyond traditional diplomatic ties.

Cultural Performances and Culinary Bazaar

The celebration also featured Indonesian cultural performances. Guests were given an opportunity to experience aspects of Indonesia’s cultural heritage.

A culinary bazaar showcased Indonesian food and flavours. The cultural programme added a festive dimension to the Independence Day celebration.

Prizes for members of the Indonesian community were also supported by several local and international partners. These included IBM, PIBCN, Emirates Airline, Polani Travel, Westbury Group, PIBF, Indomie, Mehran Enterprises, M.H. Panhwar Farms and Imtiaz Supermarket.

The support reflected the close relationship between the Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi and its local partners.

Guests Seek Deeper Bilateral Cooperation

Distinguished guests expressed appreciation for the flag-hoisting ceremony and the presentation of Indonesian culture and cuisine.

They also welcomed the opportunity to strengthen relations between Indonesia and Pakistan. Participants expressed hope that bilateral cooperation would expand across multiple sectors.

The celebration highlighted the potential for closer links in trade, investment, education, tourism and culture.

The event concluded with a shared emphasis on strengthening the friendship between the two countries and creating new opportunities for cooperation.

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