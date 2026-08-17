Karachi’s business community marks Independence Day with calls for political stability, wider taxation, jobs for youth and stronger economic cooperation.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s prosperity, development and stability are a collective responsibility, Chairman of Businessmen Group and former Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) president Zubair Motiwala said on Independence Day.

He made the remarks while addressing a flag-hoisting ceremony organised by the Tariq Road Traders Alliance. A large number of traders and business community members attended the event.

Participants prayed for Pakistan’s security, progress and prosperity. They also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the country’s economic development.

Zubair Motiwala Calls for National Unity

Motiwala said Pakistan’s future depends on collective efforts. He urged people to put aside personal differences and work together for the country.

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He described the business community as the backbone of the national economy. He also pledged cooperation with the government to help overcome economic challenges.

“Independence Day is not only a day of celebration,” Motiwala said. He stressed the importance of learning from Pakistan’s 79 years of experience.

His comments came as the business community continues to seek measures aimed at improving economic conditions. Traders have repeatedly called for policies that can support businesses and encourage investment.

Traders Link Economic Stability to Political Stability

President of the Tariq Road Traders Alliance Ilyas Memon also addressed the gathering. He called for greater political consensus to address economic and public concerns.

Memon said political stability is essential for economic stability. He proposed bringing political leaders together to develop a common approach to the country’s challenges.

He said resolving the problems faced by ordinary citizens and businesses would help Pakistan move towards development.

The proposal reflected concerns among traders over the impact of political uncertainty on economic activity. The business community has continued to stress the need for a stable policy environment.

Business Leaders Highlight Pakistan’s Potential

Former Tariq Road Traders president Shamim Firpo said Pakistan has significant natural resources. He called for greater honesty, hard work and unity to unlock the country’s potential.

Firpo said Pakistan could join the ranks of developed nations if its resources were used effectively. He also emphasised the importance of collective effort.

Other business and trade leaders also spoke at the ceremony. They included KCCI President Rehan Hanif, Karachi Sindh Traders Alliance Chairman Sheikh Habib and Orangi Traders Alliance head Abdullah Batra.

Sindh Traders Alliance President Jamil Ahmed Pracha also attended. President Arshad Kam Kam, businessman Muhammad Akram Rana, Saleem Inter and Arif Lakhani were among the other speakers.

Business Community Calls for Economic Reforms

The speakers called for measures to strengthen the national economy. They urged authorities to broaden the tax base and control inflation.

They also stressed the need to create more employment opportunities for young people. According to the participants, jobs and economic opportunities are essential for sustainable national development.

The business community also called for stronger cooperation between the private sector and government. They said a coordinated approach could help address economic challenges and support investment.

Independence Day Ceremony Ends With Prayer

The ceremony concluded with a special prayer for Pakistan’s security, stability and prosperity.

Participants also sang patriotic songs and cut a cake to mark Independence Day. The event brought together traders and business leaders under a shared message of unity and national progress.

The speakers reiterated that Pakistan’s economic future requires cooperation across political, government and business circles. They also called for practical reforms to create a stronger environment for businesses and workers.

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