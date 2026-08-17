New packages combine three-day Qatar Grand Prix 2026 tickets with flights and hotel stays, giving travellers a chance to turn a Doha transit into a race weekend.

DOHA, Qatar: Qatar Airways Holidays is expanding its stopover programme with new packages for the Qatar Grand Prix 2026. The offering combines flights, hotel accommodation and three-day Formula 1® race access.

The packages give international travellers a new way to experience the FORMULA 1® QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2026. Passengers travelling through Hamad International Airport can now turn their Doha stopover into a Grand Prix getaway.

The new packages build on Qatar Airways Holidays’ existing Formula 1® travel products. They also give visitors more opportunities to explore Doha while attending one of the region’s major sporting events.

Formula 1 Ticket Included in Stopover Packages

The enhanced stopover package includes a three-day T16 Grandstand ticket. The stand offers views of the final sector at Lusail International Circuit.

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The new option adds Formula 1 access to Qatar’s established stopover programme. Travellers can therefore combine their journey, accommodation and race experience in one booking.

Qatar Airways Holidays already offers dedicated Formula 1® fan packages. Those packages include flights, hotels and race tickets.

The new stopover option is aimed at a wider group of travellers. It can suit passengers visiting Doha for business or leisure who want to add the race to their itinerary.

Four Stopover Categories Available

Travellers can choose from several Qatar Stopover package categories. These include Standard, Premium, Luxury and Premium Beach options.

The packages retain features offered through Qatar’s stopover programme. These include flexible 24-hour hotel check-in and check-out.

Travellers can also customise their stay with additional experiences. Options include city tours, beach club access and other destination activities across Qatar.

To book the Formula 1® stopover packages, customers must select travel dates between November 27 and 29, 2026. After choosing their flights and preferred hotel, the three-day race ticket will be included in the package.

Doha Experience Beyond the Race

The packages offer more than access to the Formula 1® weekend. Visitors can also explore Doha’s culture, food, luxury hotels and entertainment.

The Qatar Grand Prix will take place at the Lusail International Circuit. The venue has become a major destination for international motorsport fans.

The combination of racing and tourism gives travellers an opportunity to experience Doha during one of its busiest sporting weekends.

Qatar Airways Expands Formula 1 Partnership

Qatar Airways is the Global Partner and Official Airline of Formula 1®. The airline continues to develop travel experiences connected to major Formula 1® events.

The new offering builds on the airline’s existing Formula 1® holiday products. It also extends access to fans travelling across the Qatar Airways network.

Privilege Club members can collect Avios and Qpoints on eligible bookings. Members can also use Cash + Avios when booking qualifying packages.

Packages Expected to Launch Later This Month

The Formula 1®-inclusive Qatar Stopover packages are expected to become available through Qatar Airways Holidays later this month. Availability and applicable terms and conditions will apply.

Travellers can explore the airline’s stopover programme through Qatar Airways Stopover Packages. Dedicated Formula 1® travel packages are available through Qatar Airways Formula 1 Packages.

Qatar Airways Holidays operates as the leisure division of Qatar Airways Group. It offers holiday products across more than 100 countries.

Its portfolio includes flight and hotel packages, cruises, Qatar stopovers, tours and transfers. The company offers packages covering more than 170 destinations and hundreds of thousands of hotels.

The new Qatar Grand Prix stopover packages add another option for international travellers seeking a combination of sport, travel and tourism in Doha.

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