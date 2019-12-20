Shaping Digital Pakistan: Uber hosts media training

KARACHI – A one-day training for journalists was organized by Uber at Islamabad Press Club. The global ride-hailing giant, as a part of their initiative to impart marketable digital skills to create successful freelancers, employees, and entrepreneurs.

Keeping pace with an increasingly digital world that requires an in-depth understanding of technological trends and advancements across the globe. The workshop discussed the role of disruptive technologies in terms of transforming the landscape of a Digital Pakistan.

Speaking at the training, Hyder Bilgrami, Head of Communications-Uber, commented, “With the digital shift challenging old norms, it has become a necessity for the media to acquire skills to keep pace with emerging technologies. Capacity-building initiatives enabling innovation and growth are imperative for the media fraternity to be digitally equipped.”

While giving an overview of rapidly transforming communication technologies, the session discussed the need for the media to have an in-depth understanding of emerging trends in the digital era. With the right training, journalists can play a crucial role in the technological revolution by enhancing society’s readiness for Digital Pakistan.

“Innovative trends in communication technologies are transforming traditional journalistic practices. New techniques of story-telling have now enhanced reporting styles with multimedia platforms. Using these skills, the media can play an important role in creating a more digitally literate population,” said Shakeel Qarar, President-National Press Club. “We are happy to see initiatives like these aimed at ensuring the journalist community plays an active role in ensuring the digital future of Pakistan.”

Journalists reporting on various beats including business and IT from print, electronic and digital mediums were part of the workshop. The goal of the training was to equip reporters with marketable digital skills that can be turned into a sustainable stream of income.

Emerging technologies have provided the world with new avenues in overcoming economic problems by disrupting economies and businesses. The right skills will create jobs that can not only help the economy grow quickly through poverty alleviation but also improve the country’s business environment.



