Shell Pakistan
BUSINESS

Shell Pakistan and Kellogg Pakistan sign an agreement

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

KARACHI – Shell Pakistan Limited is focused on improving its customer’s experience at their forecourts and creating alliances that offer more than just fuel.  An agreement was recently signed between Kellogg and Shell Pakistan Limited thereby allowing the parties to work together and exchange information to build a stronger understanding of the changing needs of the consumers.  From now on, consumers can rely on Shell Select stores for Kellogg’s Pringles and Kellogg cereal range.

Speaking at the occasion, Taha Magrabi, GM Retail of Shell Pakistan Limited said, ‘Our aim is to create ecosystems that cater to multiple customer needs through strategic and sustainable relationships with key suppliers in the industry.  We feel privileged; Kellogg is one such partnership, that brings to Shell its quality and experience.’

From Kellogg, Zain Akram Chaudhary Country Manager – Kellogg Pakistan & Afghanistan, Ahmad Yahya, General Manager for GCC/Pakistan & Saqib Hussain – Director EPMO were present at the signing ceremony.  Ahmad Yahya shared his thoughts and upcoming plans, ‘We are proud to be signing our very first partnership as a Pakistani entity with Shell Pakistan Limited. Shell Pakistan Limited has been working hand in hand with the country; we look forward to working with an experienced organization. The exchange of knowledge between Kellogg and Shell Pakistan Limited will enable both organizations to learn and grow to provide a better brand proposition.’ 

The signing ceremony took place with the senior management of both organizations present at the Head Office of Shell Pakistan Limited. 

Press Release
https://theazb.com

Related Articles
BUSINESS HEADLINE

Economy visibly responding to stabilization after measures taken by PTI Govt: Finance Minister

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD – Finance Minister Asad Umar says remittances from overseas Pakistanis have witnessed over 12 percent increase with one point four billion dollars during the last six months. In a tweet, he said during this period total 12.77 billion dollars in remittances were received from overseas Pakistanis which is a significant improvement in external account […]
BUSINESS

UK partners with Pakistan to tackle the threat of antibiotic resistance

Posted on Author Press Release

ISLAMABAD – The UK has expanded its partnership with Pakistan to tackle the growing threat of antibiotic resistance in the country. The UK will invest more than £2.7 million in Pakistan to strengthen disease surveillance systems, improve laboratory infrastructure and offer six professional fellowships to senior scientists to build expertise. The programme is led by […]

Mirza Ikhtiar Baig
BUSINESS

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig hailed COAS efforts for Economy

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI – Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Senior Vice President FPCCI hailed Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa Chief of Army Staff efforts for the revival of the National economy. He said Army Chief’s meeting with the businessmen and government economic team to reach an understanding between public & private institutions will accelerate the economic activities. He appreciated […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.