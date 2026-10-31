Airport Wi-Fi Delays Disrupt Business Travellers, Holafly Survey Finds

Slow airport Wi-Fi is causing stress for business travellers and disrupting their ability to work, according to research released by Holafly for Business.

The company’s Airport WiFi Stress Index found that 86 per cent of business travellers under 55 experience stress because of connectivity problems while travelling.

The index compared Wi-Fi performance at eight international business hubs. It found that downloading the same file could take seconds at one airport and several minutes at another.

For employees arriving at an airport, delays can affect routine tasks such as downloading presentations, accessing work platforms and responding to clients.

Airport Wi-Fi Speeds Vary Significantly

New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) ranked first in the index, with reported Wi-Fi speeds of 151.6 Mbps. According to Holafly, users can download a large presentation in about 30 seconds.

London Heathrow ranked last, with speeds of 12 Mbps. The same download could take more than five minutes, rising to as much as 13 minutes during the morning rush.

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Connection limits create another challenge. Frankfurt Airport provides free Wi-Fi sessions lasting 30 minutes, while Dubai Airport offers 60 minutes, according to the report.

Holafly said additional access in Dubai costs around US$5.40 per hour. Travellers may therefore need to reconnect or pay for continued access while completing work.

Employees Often Arrange Their Own Connectivity

Holafly’s 2026 Summer Travel and eSIM Report found that 53.4 per cent of business travellers arrange their own internet connection.

This approach can leave companies with less control over how employees access corporate systems while travelling. Public Wi-Fi networks may also expose users to security risks, particularly when they handle sensitive business information.

The report found a difference in productivity expectations between travellers with company-provided eSIMs and those who arrange their own connections.

Among business travellers using a company eSIM, 81.3 per cent expected the connection to improve their productivity. The figure fell to 52.4 per cent among travellers who arranged connectivity themselves.

Holafly Highlights Corporate eSIM Solutions

Davide Ilardi, Head of Sales for B2B Direct Sales at Holafly, said employees lose valuable working time when they wait for files to download.

He said unreliable public networks also create security concerns for businesses. Companies can address these challenges by arranging employees’ connectivity before they travel.

Holafly for Business allows companies to assign international eSIMs to employees before departure. Businesses can also manage their plans through the Holafly Business Center.

The company says this gives travelling teams access to mobile data upon arrival. Employees can then access work tools and continue their tasks without depending entirely on airport Wi-Fi.

The findings highlight how reliable connectivity has become an important part of business travel, affecting both employee productivity and corporate data security.

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