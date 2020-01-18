Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi sustains injuries in a horrific car accident at Mumbai

MUMBAI – Veteran Indian actress Shabana Azmi and her husband poet Javed Akhtar met with a horrific car accident, several reports in Indian media confirmed.

According to reports, the accident occurred near a toll plaza at the Mumbai – Pune Expressway as her car rammed into a truck. While Javed Akhtar, fortunately, managed to get away without hurting himself, his wife Shabana Azmi got seriously injured in the crash.

The actress was moved to a nearby hospital for medical care.

The couple’s driver and another unidentified woman are also seriously injured in the mishap. The identity of the truck driver and his condition, too, isn’t known at this point.

Azmi, who is known for her stellar performances in classics like Arth, Khandhar, and Mandi, is the daughter of the famous Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi.

Her husband Javed Akhtar is one of India’s most celebrated screenplay writers and poets. Javed’s father Jan Nisar Akhtar too was a celebrated poet.

Shabana Azmi ‘s Driver Charged With Rash Driving After Expressway Accident

An FIR has been registered against actor Shabana Azmi’s driver after the car they were travelling in met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Ms Azmi’s driver has been identified as Amlesh Yogendra Kamat.

According to the police, a complaint has been registered by Rajesh Pandurang Shinde, the truck driver whose vehicle was hit from behind by Ms Azmi’s car.

“Due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident,” the FIR copy read.

Soon after the accident, Shabana Azmi was immediately rushed to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai and was later shifted to the multi-specialty Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai’s Andheri.

Her husband lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was travelling with her, escaped with a minor injury.

Source ARY and NDTV

