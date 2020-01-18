Mirza Ikhtiar Baig
BUSINESS

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Inaugurated GTex Expo 2020

Posted on Author Press Release Comment(0)

KARACHI – Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, former Advisor to Prime Minister on Textile & former SVP FPCCI inaugurated GTex Int’l Textile Machinery Expo from 18 – 20 January 2020 at Expo Centre Karachi.

There are 755 booths comprising of 257 foreign and 173 local exhibitors from 43 countries including China, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Italy, Turkey Spain, UK & USA participating in the G-Tex displaying 810 brands of the world-renowned Textile Machinery Suppliers Covering Textile, Denim, Leather, Dyes & Chemicals, Embroidery & Digital Printing.

The organizer expecting 45000 visitors in 3 days of G-Tex. Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig informed delegates and the media that it’s a good opportunity for machine suppliers providing new technology in the textile sector through new innovative textile machinery as the Government has withdrawn customs duty and sale tax on the import of textile machinery to promote industrialization in the country.

Moreover, the Government has also announced recently the Trade Enhancement package of Rs.180 billion out of which Rs.80 billion allocated for the textile sector to boost our exports, in addition, State Bank has allowed concessional financing for Long Term Financing (LTFF) on import of textile machinery.

Dr. Baig visited the stalls and foreign delegates expressed their satisfaction on the improved law & order and energy situation in Pakistan. The machines suppliers said they consider Pakistan one of the most promising markets for the sale of textile machinery to equip our textile manufacturers with the latest technology.

Press Release
https://theazb.com

