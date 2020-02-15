Senior PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haque passes away in Karachi

KARACHI – PTI’s Senior leader and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haque passed away in Karachi on Saturday.

He was seventy.

Naeem-ul-Haq was diagnosed with blood cancer and was under treatment in Karachi where he breathed his last

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Naeem ul Haque.

They also prayed for the higher ranks of the departed soul and condoled with the bereaved family.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Naeem ul Haque was one of the ten founding members of PTI .

He said in 23 years of PTI’s trials and tribulations, Naeem ul Haque always stood by him.

Paying tribute to senior PTI leader, he said his death has left an irreplaceable void.

Talking to PTV, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said PTI have lost a loyal friend today.

Special Assistant on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet, said Naeem ul Haque was a great asset to the party whose space can never be filled.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and others also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Naeem-ul-Haq.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Defence Minister Pervez Khan Khattak and Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam have expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of PTI leader Naeem ul Haque.

In their separate statements and tweets, they prayed to Almighty Allah to bless his departed soul and grant him Jannah.

