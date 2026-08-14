Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad to discuss the Pakistan-Saudi-Türkiye defence agreement.

President Asif Ali Zardari backs the agreement’s implementation as leaders discuss regional security, counter-terrorism and economic relief.

ISLAMABAD, August 14, 2026: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad on Friday and briefed him on the recently signed defence agreement between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

According to a statement from the Presidency, Zardari welcomed the agreement and expressed his best wishes for its effective implementation.

The president said the pact could support defence cooperation, regional peace and stability and the security of Muslim countries.

He also praised Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir for their efforts to strengthen relations with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye.

Three-country defence pact

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye signed the agreement in Makkah on August 7.

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The pact aims to strengthen collective defence and deterrence. Under the agreement, an attack on one signatory would be treated as an attack on all three.

The countries are also expected to establish political and military mechanisms under the agreement.

Türkiye’s Defence Ministry has said the pact will deepen cooperation between the three countries’ defence industries.

Pakistan has stressed that the agreement is defensive in nature. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has also said the pact remains open to other countries in the region that support its basic principles.

Türkiye has indicated that Egypt could join the agreement at a later stage. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said only a few technical matters needed to be resolved.

Egypt has not publicly commented on the proposal.

Kuwait, Bahrain and Somalia are among the countries that have welcomed the agreement. Iran has also responded positively, calling for security arrangements based on cooperation between countries in the region.

Counter-terrorism efforts discussed

The meeting also covered Pakistan’s counter-terrorism operations.

According to the Presidency, the participants appreciated the capabilities of security forces and law enforcement agencies in operations against groups referred to by the state as Fitna-al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to eliminating terrorism from Pakistan.

The meeting also included discussions on foreign affairs and internal security.

Zardari seeks relief for people

President Zardari stressed the need for effective measures to provide relief to citizens amid the current regional situation.

He called for uninterrupted supplies of essential goods. He also stressed the importance of keeping prices within reach of consumers.

The president expressed hope that Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts for regional and global peace would strengthen the country’s international position.

He also said improved diplomatic relations should contribute to the national economy and improve people’s lives.

Senior officials attend meeting

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar attended the meeting.

Interior and Narcotics Control Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present, along with Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and Senator Sherry Rehman.

The meeting comes as Pakistan works to strengthen strategic relations with Saudi Arabia and Türkiye while addressing regional security challenges and economic pressures.

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